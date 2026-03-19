A South Florida chef said she was owed more than $1,000 for her work, but her former boss was refusing to pay. That’s when she called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Altovis Peoples says she’s always loved to cook, something she learned to do by watching her mother.

Altovis Peoples: “My mom always used to bring me into the kitchen when we used to cook and I just kept on doing it.”

Now it’s how she makes her living. Over the years, she’s worked at several South Florida restaurants, preparing her favorite dishes.

Altovis Peoples: “Soul food, I like to do seafood, my own sauces and things like that.”

One of her most recent jobs was making pizzas at a local bar, but after a fallout with the owner and finding a better opportunity, she quit abruptly.

Altovis Peoples: “It was benefits and things like that, long term.”

She was just shy of completing an 80 hour pay period when she left. At $18 dollars an hour, her last check should’ve been around $1,100 before taxes, but it never came.

Altovis Peoples: “They usually pay me direct deposit, but my money didn’t show up direct deposit so I decided to give them a bit.”

A bit turned into two months. Altovis was unable to make her car payment and said it was repossessed.

Altovis Peoples: “It was hard, hard getting to work.”

She said the owner finally paid her $400, but then nothing.

Howard, she put the work in. Can her previous employer avoid paying her?

Howard Finkelstein: “No, they cannot. And in fact, most counties have wage theft laws that will not only help you get your money back, sometimes they can recover double or triple the amount you are owed.”

When we reached out, we were told it was a payroll issue. Within a few days, Altovis had the rest of her paycheck.

Altovis Peoples: “Once Help Me Howard got involved, it seemed like things got on the ball, they decided to go ahead and give me my money.”

You work hard for your money. If you’re not paid, be persistent and like Howard mentioned, both Broward and Miami-Dade Counties have programs to help.

We’ve linked their wage theft programs below.

Got a problem? Need a hand? Here’s how to find us below. It’s Help Me Howard. I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

Miami-Dade County Wage Theft

Broward County Wage Theft

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

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