A 94-year-old South Florida woman says her dentist convinced her to spend thousands of dollars on braces. When she had second thoughts and requested a refund. She was denied and that’s when she called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Litta Moffa: “This one I call Brit because he looks British.”

Litta Moffa is a talented artist.

Litta Moffa: “And play with the clay and that’s why I say ‘The clay tells you what to do.’ Something begins to form, and you go along with that, you wind up with something at the end.”

And at 94-years-old, she’s only getting better.

Litta Moffa: “I still go to classes there’s always something to learn.”

She says her love of art, and a good diet are all part of the secret to a long healthy life.

Litta Moffa: “And do everything yourself. Work out, clean your house, do your laundry, do your own hair.”

Something she says 94-year-olds don’t need? Braces for their teeth. Which is why she was so surprised when her dentist convinced her to spend thousands of dollars on them last year.

Litta Moffa: “I’m 94-years-old. I’m dealing with a lot of physical things. I’m not interested or even prepared for cosmetic work, which would take years anyhow.”

Litta says while recovering from a routine procedure, she was urged to make an expensive decision.

Litta Moffa: “Really I felt attacked by three people who sold me on a device that I couldn’t possibly use.”

She’s left paying over $2,300, with more charges to come.

Litta Moffa: “And they told me it would be another $2,700 once they put the appliance in.”

When she called and tried to cancel, she got nowhere.

Litta Moffa: “She said ‘You’re a liar,’ That’s what she said to me. I didn’t lie about anything.”

And that’s when she thought of us.

Litta Moffa: “There was nowhere to go and we knew about Help Me Howard.”

Howard, should a 94-year-old get braces?

Howard Finkelstein: “If she wanted them, why not? But she doesn’t. Dentists like lawyers and doctors have their own code of ethics and dentists are prohibited from selling products of no use to the patient. The law would call this an unfair trade practice, not recognize the validity of the contract, entitling her to get her money back.”

We reached out to Litta’s dentist. They emailed us to say ‘While we cannot discuss specifics in this instance, we value each and every patient,’ and they told us they were ‘offering a refund of the payment.’

Litta Moffa: “$2,350. The entire amount that they had charged me.”

Litta feels like she was sold a product she didn’t need and when she tried to speak up, no one listened.

Litta Moffa: “I tried everything. I sent letters all over the place. No one responded, but you guys did.”

That’s our specialty! And no charge! Howard says before spending a lot of money on something like braces, you can always ask for a second opinion.

Got a problem? Need a hand? Here’s how to find us below. It’s Help Me Howard. I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

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