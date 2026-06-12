An area nonprofit has set a bold goal of ending homelessness here in Florida and across the country. Heather Walker shines the 7Spotlight on their mission.

A cozy home in a quiet South Florida neighborhood, but behind these doors.

Mike: “She saved my life.”

A lifeline.

Mike: “This is a gift, a gift, a gift.”

For a group of men who say they felt forgotten when life dealt them a hand, which left them living on the streets.

Billy Levine: “It was vicious, it was vicious for me when I lost my house.”

For Mike, Billy and their seven roommates, this house provides a place to sleep, shower and cook. But more importantly it serves as a stepping stone to a new start.

Mike: “Without this, I would never have gotten here.”

The couple behind this is Gloria and Tony Vargas, who created a nonprofit called Care in Action USA.

Their mission started small.

Gloria Vargas: “I told Tony we’re gonna go feed the homeless, and he said, ‘We can’t even feed ourselves, we’re going to feed the homeless?'”

But Gloria and Tony say meals aren’t enough. Care in Action’s biggest goal is to help homeless people reintegrate into society, with jobs and, more importantly, a roof over their heads.

That’s where this home where Mike and Billy live comes into play. It was donated by someone who believes in the mission to provide these men with an opportunity to end their reliance on government programs.

Mike: “I’m taking nothing from the government. What I am doing is paying the government taxes, because I work now.”

Billy Levine: “It make you want to go further.”

Gloria and Tony eventually hope to expand the model to include women and families throughout Florida and beyond.

Tony Vargas: “We aim to make an impact, but also leave a model for other homeless people around the world.”

The couple says costs are rising and money is tight, but their determination is stronger than ever.

Gloria Vargas: “Right now, funds are down because everybody is trying to hold on to the penny, but we know that God is going to make a way, because this is not our mission — this is his mission.”

A mission to give these men and many more like them hope and a fresh start.

Mike: “When I think about what’s gonna happen down the road and I really get my life together, get a house or a apartment and stuff like that and looking back, it’s like, I wouldn’t turn in these times for anything.”

Heather Walker, 7News.

If you want to learn more about Care in Action USA, click here.

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