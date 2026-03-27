A single mom struggling to get around South Florida. Some good Samaritans driven to bring her some much needed help. Heather Walker has this 7 Spotlight.

For most of us, the morning commute to work is brutal. For single mom Shemita King, it’s down right torture.

Shemita King: “Sometimes I spend almost two hours just heading to work or three, four hours heading back.”

That’s because she can’t afford a car. Shemita relies on buses to get from Fort Lauderdale to Doral.

Her early morning routine starts at 3 a.m. It not only robs her of her sleep, but also precious time with her kids, who also have to endure the difficult schedule.

Shemita King: “Having to wake the kids up and coming home late.”

Three years ago, she bought a used car, but says it turned out to be a lemon, and fixing it was too expensive.

Shemita King: “Well, that car was over $25,000, and having to pay almost $8,000 in less than two years caused a financial burden.”

She ended up losing the car and started taking the bus and trains to get to work. When a good Samaritan noticed her long commute, they reached out to try to get her some help.

Yoel Victores: “I received a phone call. There was a lady in our community who needed some help as far as transportation.”

Yoel Victores is the owner of an auto repair shop. He knew he had to take action. He is part of a nationwide program called “Midas Project Spark.”

That’s where Midas and Advanced Auto Parts work together to get reliable transportation for veterans and families in need.

Yoel Victores: “We take care of the labor for that vehicle. We do everything that the vehicle needs, whatever parts need replacing, whatever it is, brakes, tires.”

And Advanced Auto Parts provides the parts that the car needs. Everything is done free of charge through this special program.

Neylor Mir: “It gives us an opportunity to make an impact in people’s lives. Because reliable transportation is essential for work, family, and many other responsibilities.”

After the work is done, the car gets one final inspection.

And then the big reveal!

Yoel Victores: “Please accept this fully refurbished Subaru Impreza!”

Shemita is now the proud owner of a refurbished Subaru Impreza.

Shemita King: “It is very beautiful, I am very happy.”

It’s a perfect gift to help put this mom on the road to success and an opportunity for these franchise owners to give back to their community.

Yoel Victores: “We’re neighbors and we want to take care of our community. We want to represent what Midas stands for. It’s helping people in need.”

Now with a reliable car and a little relief, this mom is on the road to a better future.

Heather Walker, 7News.

If you know of a person, place or group that you think we should highlight, email us at 7spotlight@wsvn.com.

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