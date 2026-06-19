A big heart and a simple idea. That’s all it took for one Fort Lauderdale boy to make a difference for animals in Broward County. Heather Walker shows us how in this 7Spotlight.

Twelve-year-old Gavin Adler loves spending time with his dogs at home.

Gavin Adler: “With my three dogs. I love playing with them, helping them, taking them to the dog park.”

And when he’s at school, he enjoys being part of the safety patrol.

Gavin Adler: “That’s why I love being on safety patrol because I get to help a lot of little kids out and my other classmates, everybody else.”

So when his school, Harbordale Elementary in Fort Lauderdale, sent home a flyer asking for donations for the Humane Society of Broward County, it brought his two passions together, and Gavin was all in.

Gavin Adler: “I wanted to take it up and beyond to try to help the dogs as much as I can and all other animals.”

Instead of just giving what he could, Gavin decided to get the whole community involved. Friends, neighbors, even local pet shops, trying to collect as much money, towels and treats as he could. But remember, he’s just 12, so he needed a little help from mom.

Gavin Adler: “My mom would either text people or I would go store to store asking people, ‘Hey, do you want to donate to the Humane Society to help out dogs and cats and other animals?'”

His mom drove him to the stores – but Gavin did the rest all on his own.

Allison Smith: “He would walk in there and he would ask for the manager. He would give them his pitch and he was never turned down.”

In two weeks, he collected more than 200 items to donate.

Gavin Adler: “A bunch of little dog toys and dog treats.”

Allison Smith: “To see the piles and piles of donations that he was able to collect was a bit shocking.”

Heather Walker: “What did you think about that as a mom?”

Allison Smith: “I’m beyond proud of him. It’s really not out of character for him. He’s a very caring, compassionate kid.”

Gavin says the best part was dropping off the donations.

Gavin Adler: “It was amazing, me getting to hand out the toys to the little dogs, were amazing to see them happy.”

And that makes the Humane Society happy as well.

Darlene Feldman: “Those items just mean so much to us. It means a lot to the animals, it just makes you feel really good that there are still a lot of good kids out there.”

These small comforts make life at the shelter a little brighter for the cats and dogs. Gavin says helping out felt just as good.

Gavin Adler: “After doing all of the stuff that I did, I felt so accomplished and I felt so happy. It’s good for your soul.”

Heather: “Do you have any future plans of doing this again?”

Gavin Adler: “Absolutely.”

One idea, turned into hundreds of reasons to believe a single person can make a difference.

Heather Walker, 7News.

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