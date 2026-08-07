SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - TikTok provided more details in the wake of the disturbing livestream that sent celebrity blogger Perez Hilton to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the platform explained why it allowed the video of Tuesday night’s livestream to stay live as long as it did. Officials said it followed a protocol chain, first sending it to content moderators in the United States, then to law enforcement.

Authorities then shut down the stream and banned Hilton’s account.

By that point, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies said, the law enforcement agency had already received several calls from concerned fans.

The graphic livestream appeared to show a bloodied Hilton harming himself in his Westchester home. He was taken to a hospital for care.

Hilton’s family said his three children left the house with relatives as soon as they realized their father was in crisis.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, 1-800-273-8255 or visit 988lifeline.org. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

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