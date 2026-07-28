MIAMI (WSVN) - A man charged in the killing of a popular reggaeton rapper who called South Florida home has opted against taking a plea dea, causing a monthslong delay in his trial.

Damián Valdez-Galloso was expected to take a plea deal on Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of José Manuel Carbajal Zaldívar, better known by his stage name, El Taiger. Instead, the suspect has opted to maintain his not guilty plea.

As a result, Valdez-Galloso’s trial, which was set to begin this fall, has been pushed to 2027.

The defendant appeared in a Miami courtroom Tuesday morning to face the Cuban artist’s loved ones, each of them wearing “Justice for El Taiger” T-shirts.

Valdez-Galloso ultimately denied a plea deal, and MIami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez pushed the start of that trial date back, likely to begin in March.

Back in October of 2024, El Taiger was found with a gunshot wound to the head in his black Mercedes-Benz SUV near Jackson Memorial Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries one week later.

Valdez-Galloso faces a first-degree murder charge in the case, but El Taiger’s family said they’re frustrated by the delay of the suspect’s trial date, delaying justice for their loved one even further.

“This man, he came out today, he didn’t even look at any of us, but he knew that we were present there, the judge knew. It was a room full of a lot of correctional officers, police officers, so they definitely know that our presence is here and our presence is felt,” said Theresa Maria Padron, who was the victim’s manager. “And even though we cannot speak and we cannot disrespect the court, out shirts speak for us, our presence speaks for us, and they speak for Justice for Jose.”

Although they were emotional and frustrated, El Taiger’s loved ones said they look forward to a status check that is scheduled for September.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.