MIAMI (WSVN) - Prosecutors have upgraded the murder charge against the man accused of killing Cuban reggaeton artist El Taiger, from second-degree to first-degree murder.

The change was announced in court on Thursday, though officials have not yet determined whether they will seek the death penalty for Damian Valdez Galloso.

Teresa Padron, El Taiger’s former manager, attended Thursday’s hearing. She was a close friend of the suspect and the victim, whose real name is José Manuel Carbajal Zaldívar.

“I believe, in my personal opinion, that if that happens, and the state does seek for the death penalty, he will change his plea from not guitly to guilty, because he’s gonna want some kind of plea deals so that he doesn’t get the death penalty.” Padron said.

Ultimately, Padron said, El Taiger’s family is seeking accountability.

“The family wants justice to be served, and whatever justice God feels needs to be served, that’s what’s going to happen,” she said.

The decision as to whether Valdez Galloso will face the death penalty is expected to be made at a hearing next month.

