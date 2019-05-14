Surveillance video captures arrest of rapper Key Glock in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A recently released surveillance video captured the aftermath of the arrest of a rapper on Miami Beach.

The arrest happened on Ninth Street west of Ocean Drive, Monday night.

Surveillance video captured a heavy police presence surrounding an SUV while other videos taken by witnesses showed the handcuffed rapper known as rapper Key Glock, along with several others, sitting on the side of the road.

Miami Beach Police said the incident happened after officers on bicycles spotted and stopped the driver of an SUV who was not wearing a seat belt.

During a search of the vehicle, police said they found and seized four handguns, a stack of cash, alcohol and drugs.

Five people were arrested in the incident, including Markeyvius Cathey, otherwise known as Key Glock.

The rapper posted a video to his Instagram Tuesday showing him walking out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Cathey said in the video, “I bonded right out! I ain’t broke!”

Miami Beach has dealt with a tsunami of trouble connected to rappers in South Florida for the Rolling Loud Music Festival.

On Saturday morning, Chicago rapper Hellabandz was shot and killed near Washington Avenue. No one has been arrested for his murder.

All the crime-laden noise of rappers being either targeted or arrested is still being heard days after the Rolling Loud Music Festival ended, and South Beach is bracing for more crowds in the coming weekends.

Violence and arrests aplenty have been made during Memorial Day and Urban Beach Weekend, a challenge for police and a pain for residents, including John Deutzman.

“24/7 chaos and lawlessness every weekend,” Deutzman said. “It doesn’t matter what weekend it is.”

Hotel owner and anti-crime advocate Mitch Novick’s security cameras captured Monday’s police activity.

“Every night, I have people screaming, and I witness fighting,” Novick said.

Deutzman said he’s not hopeful for a smooth Memorial Day weekend.

“For me to say Memorial Day is gonna be great, I can pick your winning lotto numbers, too,” Deutzman said. “I have no idea. We thought we had it under control for spring break. We did not. We underestimated Rolling Loud.”

Key Glock faces charges for gun possession and narcotics.

His representatives said the rapper was in town for the Rolling Loud festival, but he did not get a chance to perform.

