HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Days before casinos in Florida begin offering more ways to play, a Broward County hotspot is giving a sneak peek at the new options that will soon become available in the state.

7News cameras on Wednesday captured some of the new additions at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood ahead of their Dec. 7 debut.

“I think, with adding craps and roulette, we’re going to add some new customers to South Florida,” said Bo Guidry, president of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

The in-person sports book goes live next week as well, with kiosks to place bets and large flat-screens to watch the games from the bar.

The new additions are part of a deal signed back in 2021 between the state and the Seminole Tribe — a deal that will send at least $2.5 billion to Florida in just the first five years.

Legal issues slowed everything down, but In October, the U.S. Supreme Court have it the go-ahead.

“We’re so excited, with a monumental task to get to this point,” said Guidry.

Betting on the Dolphins and mastering the roulette seem pretty straightforward to South Florida residents who are feeling lucky, but not all will be familiar with the intricacies of craps.

No problem, said Seminole Hard Rock officials. They will be offering free craps lessons for the next week.

With any luck, casino guests will end up learning from Mitch Klenpner, who has been dealing craps for 30 years. He gave 7News a crash course on Wednesday.

“If you don’t roll a 7 or 11, 2, 3, a 12, any other number becomes the point,” he said.

If you roll an 8, then roll it again before a 7, and it’s winner winner chicken dinner.

7News’ Brandon Beyer rolled an 8, impressing Seminole Hard Rock staff.

The casino is offering craps lessons three times a day through next Wednesday before the big launch.

Casino officials remind everyone to gamble safely. Those who think they might have a gambling problem may call 1-888-ADMIT-IT or go to gamblinghelp.org.

