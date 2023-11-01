HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida gamblers will soon have a trio of new betting options to try their luck at three local casinos.

Craps, roulette and sports betting are set to make their debut on Dec. 7 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood and Seminole Casino in Coconut Creek.

This expansion of gaming offerings follows the approval of the gaming contract by the state in 2021.

The three casinos in South Florida are just the beginning, as these new games will also be featured at Seminole casinos across the state.

