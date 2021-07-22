MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews at Hard Rock Stadium are working to repair a video wall that collapsed at a stage where the Rolling Loud music festival is set to take place, one day before the event is set to start.

Meanwhile, South Florida residents are voicing safety concerns about the three-day hip-hop showcase, citing past instances of gun violence involving performers and/or their guests.

Thursday afternoon, 7Skyforce HD hovered above the south side of the stage as crews inspected and surveyed the venue, off Northwest 27th Avenue and 199th Street in Miami Gardens.

No injuries were reported.

What came crashing down were giant video monitors that crews had set up at one of the stages. They were not part of the event’s main stage.

It’s unclear what caused the video screen board to collapse.

Thursday night, festival organizers said the live shows will go on as planned for the first time since 2019.

Across South Florida, huge crowds are expected.

Miami Beach Police said they will have officers doing 12-hour shifts throughout the weekend.

“Undoubtedly we’ll have more visitors,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

At least one scheduled performer currently faces legal troubles. Rapper Fredo Bang was arrested in Miami Lakes on Wednesday due to an outstanding warrant involving the FBI.

Back in 2019, Rolling Loud performers and entourages were tied to several violent scenes, including the shooting death of Chicago rapper AAB Hellabandz in Miami Beach.

In Sunny Isles Beach, innocent bystander Mohamad Jradi was killed in a road rage shootout between rappers who were to attend Rolling Loud, police said. A 19-year-old woman was shot and injured, and a 5-year-old on vacation with his family was grazed.

Miami Beach resident Joe Magazine said he’s concerned about what could happen this weekend.

“There’s 200,000 people coming into town,” he said.

Magazine said he stopped rapper DaBaby from performing in South Beach this weekend. The platimum artist and Rolling Loud performer was booked at STORY Nightclub Sunday night.

STORY is located blocks away from Prime 112, where a May 31 shooting outside the trendy restaurant left one man paralyzed and another with a bullet permanently lodged in his leg.

Police said DaBaby was there last night. He was questioned but not charged.

Magazine voiced his opposition to DaBaby performing in the neighborhood in a message posted to the Miami Beach Community Facebook page. The owners of STORY agreed and cancelled the act.

“What’s troubling is the history of violence that has often accompanied this weekend,” said Magazine. “Headlining entertainers who have often brought violence to our communities just in recent weeks are then served with the privilege of having an elevated platform as well.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they did not receive a call about Thursday’s collapse.

Crews have worked for over a week setting up multiple stages for this weekend’s festival.

Rolling Loud 2021 is set to kick off Friday afternoon. It will feature performances by hip-hop artists like A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone.

Authorities said traffic will be congested near Hard Rock Stadium and in parts of South Beach. Several roadways will be compromised, including Interstate 395, Collins Avenue, Washington Avenue, Ocean Drive and others.

