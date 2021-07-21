Live music is coming back to Miami, and it’s loud! This weekend, some of the biggest names in hip hop are set to perform at Rolling Loud, possibly including Kanye West, but before anything goes down, Deco dished with Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif.

It’s about to get loud, South Florida!

Rolling Loud is coming back to the 305!

Tariq Cherif: “Rolling Loud is a hip hop festival. It’s hip hop Disney World. It’s where you can go see all the most famous rappers of today.”

This weekend, some of the best in the biz are taking over hard rock stadium.

Tariq Cherif: “Our headliners are Travis Scott, Post Malone, ASAP Rocky.”

The festival started in Miami in 2015, and it’s only gotten bigger and better.

COVID canceled last year’s show, so you know they’re ready to make up for lost time. This year’s gonna be epic!

Tariq Cherif: “The artists haven’t performed in so long in a real setting like this, and I think it’s going to be a very special, emotional moment.”

For three days, over 100 rappers are gonna hit the stage. Plus, there are always some surprises.

Tariq Cherif: “In the past, we’ve had Nicki Minaj as a special guest. We’ve had Chris Brown. We’ve had Billy Ray Cyrus. We had all types of special guests.”)

Who can we expect to just show up this year?

Tariq Cherif: “I don’t want to say names because I don’t want to jinx it, but we might have one of the biggest artists in the world at Rolling Loud this Sunday.”

Oh, come on, what does his name rhyme with?

Tariq Cherif: “Ahhhhh lemon zest.”

There could be a Kanye sighting in SoFlo.

Tariq Cherif: “He is doing listening parties and things of that nature, and I’m sure it’s the talk of the town, and we are hoping we can make it happen this weekend.”

We can’t wait!

Over the years, Rolling Loud’s gone worldwide, but the hometown show will always be the best, and we wouldn’t want it any other way!

Tariq Cherif: “It’s the biggest show we do. It’s the baddest show we do. It’s the most artists, the biggest artists, the most fans, the best fans, the craziest fans, sometimes, but that’s all right. There’s something in the water down here in Miami, but we’re proud of it, and we have a good time down here.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.