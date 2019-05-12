Police: Man accused of killing rapper Hellabandz in Miami Beach shooting caught on surveillance video

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The man who allegedly shot and killed a rapper on Miami Beach was caught surveillance video fleeing from the scene, according to police.

Miami Beach Police identified the victim in the early Saturday morning shooting as 24-year-old Ameer Golston, known to many as Hellabandz.

On Monday, police released surveillance video from just after the shooting.

The video showed the subject running across Washington Avenue while people trip over each other as they ran into traffic in an attempt to flee from the gunfire.

“We now have surveillance video that we’re sharing for the first time of the shooter in this incident,” Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said.

Officials released a statement on Sunday saying the Chicago rapper had a violent criminal history.

“We do know the victim in this case,” Rodriguez said. “It was wanted out of Atlanta PD, actually, he had an active warrant for attempted murder. Lots of folks there. Thankfully, no one else was wounded.”

Investigators said the incident took place along the 200 block of Española Way, near Washington Avenue, Saturday.

“I was just walking by, and I heard gunshots,” a witness said. “It was just … It’s crazy. This town is going nuts.”

Police said a second victim was injured in the shooting. Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Detectives initially said the shooting led to two police pursuits, a foot chase near the scene of the incident and a car chase that ended in a crash near 91st Street and Harding Avenue.

However, police said Monday, those chases were not related to the ongoing homicide investigation.

“It’s actually now determined that those bad guys that we were pursuing actually may not be related to this incident,” Rodriguez said.

Officials have released still images of a suspect described as a 25- to 35-year-old male weighting approximately 200 pounds. He was also described as having short hair and was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt with the letters D and G on the front, light colored pants and white Nike sneakers.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

