1 dead, 1 hospitalized after South Beach shooting

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the people responsible for a shooting in South Beach that left a man dead and sent another to the hospital.

Miami Beach Police said officers in the area heard gunshots along the 200 block of Española Way, around 2 a.m., Saturday.

Officials said the two victims were struck by gunfire during the shooting.

One of the victims died at the scene, while Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews transported the other victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he is expected to survive.

“I was with a few friends drinking, and I didn’t know if it was gunshots or fireworks at first, so I stepped out and looked around. That’s when I saw the people running towards me,” said a witness in the area. “I was just kinda shocked what was happening.”

Two police cruisers crashed further north on the beach along 91st Street and Harding Avenue in pursuit of one of three potential vehicle suspects in connection to the shooting.

The officers suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. Unfortunately, the suspect was able to get away.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.