MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-raised rapper Rick Ross is set to be arraigned following his arrest in early October.

Ross has a second arraignment hearing scheduled for his domestic violence case in Miami Friday morning after the first one was reset.

He was supposed to appear in court the week prior, but his attorney said prosecutors had not officially filed charges as they needed more time.

The 50-year-old, whose real name is William Roberts II, turned himself in to Miami Beach Police four weeks ago, faced with charges of battery and battery by strangulation.

His attorney said they expected a quick resolution to the case and Ross has maintained his innocence since the day of his arrest.

“I’m totally innocent of these fabricated allegations made against me,” said Ross.

However, police said they don’t believe there’s anything fabricated about the allegations.

The alleged abuse happened inside the rapper’s Star island home in August.

According to the report, his then-girlfriend told police he woke up angry about a social media post and proceeded to slap the victim in the face.

Later that morning, she told police he accused her of cheating and hit her multiple times.

“Not only were our investigators able to obtain a victim statement, but they also collected photographs of the injuries, surveillance video of the alleged incident, and they were able to establish probable cause for this arrest,” said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Bess.

Ross spent less than a day behind bars as he quickly bonded out, expecting a quick resolution to the case.

He’s expected to appear before the judge at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.

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