MIAMI (WSVN) - An arraignment hearing has been reset for Rick Ross, the Miami Beach-based music mogul accused of domestic violence, and his attorneys said it is for a good reason.

Ross was expected to appear in a Miami courtroom on Thursday morning for the hearing, but his attorneys said prosecutors have not yet filed charges against their client.

The 50-year-old rapper and music executive, whose legal name is William Leonard Roberts II was arrested after his ex-girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick accused him of beating and choking her on Aug. 28. Sources said the incident took place at the rapper’s home on Star Island.

Kendrick posted photos of her injuries on social media and went to the police to report the alleged crime. She told detectives that the rapper became enraged over an Instagram photo she was tagged in and accused her of being in a relationship with another person.

An arrest report states Ross “struck the victim in the chest several times… choked the victim to the point she could not breathe… proceeded to grab the victim by her ponytail and slam the victim against the wall… then began to strike her in the face as she was bent over, causing a busted lip.”

7News cameras captured the performer when he bonded out of jail on Oct. 1. He told reporters that these allegations are false.

“First and foremost, I’m totally innocent of these fabricated allegations made against me,” he said.

But police said they do not believe there is anything “fabricated” about Kendrick’s allegations.

“[Detectives] also collected photographs of the injuries, surveillance video of the alleged incident, and they were able to establish probable cause for this arrest,” said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Bess.

Ross was set to be arraigned on charges of felony battery by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic violence. A hearing is now scheduled to take place next Friday, Nov. 6. He is not expected to attend.

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