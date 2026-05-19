MIAMI (WSVN) - All charges will be dropped against “Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein and her ex-boyfriend, Jody Glidden, according to her attorneys.

The TV personality and Glidden will be required to complete a felony pretrial diversion program as part of an agreement they reached with prosecutors.

Hochstein and Glidden landed behind bars in April after they were charged with spying on Hochstein’s former husband with a recording device.

Police say Hochstein planted the recorder in Dr. Leonard Hochstein’s Mercedes-Benz. When he noticed the device, he reported her to the police.

The charges against both defendants are expected to be dismissed by mid-June as long as they complete the program.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.