London (CNN) — Catherine, Princess of Wales, received a standing ovation from the Centre Court crowd as she attended the Wimbledon men’s singles final on Sunday alongside her daughter Princess Charlotte.

Kate and Charlotte greeted several British tennis players, including Emma Raducanu, before taking their seats in the Royal Box for the showdown between reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz and seven-time winner Novak Djokovic.

Kate – who is known to have a passion for sports and is an enthusiastic tennis fan – has been patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016.

It is only her second public appearance this year following her cancer diagnosis. It was found after she underwent major abdominal surgery shortly after Christmas and spent almost two weeks in the London Clinic hospital.

In June, Kate – who is still undergoing treatment – delighted royal-watchers joining King Charles III and family members for the Trooping the Colour ceremony to mark the monarch’s official birthday.

The popular royal offered an update on her health journey last month, saying that she was making “good progress” in her recovery.

She added that there were “good days and bad days” but that while she was hoping to participate in more engagements over the summer, she acknowledged she was “not out of the woods yet.”

It’s a busy weekend for the Wales family. While Kate is in southwest London for the tennis final, her husband Prince William is due in Berlin for the UEFA Euro 2024 final between England and Spain.

The Prince of Wales is the president of England’s Football Association (FA) and a regular sight at England football games. He previously attended England’s quarter-final victory against Switzerland in Düsseldorf last Saturday.

In a message on social media posted a day before the final clash, William wrote: “We are so proud of you all @england, just one last push to finish the job! Go out there and show the world what you’re made of. We believe.”

King Charles also sent Gareth Southgate’s team his “warmest congratulations” on reaching the final. In a message on Wednesday, he sent the royal family’s “best wishes.”

He also joked: “If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated!”

The England men’s team has never won the Euros. Spain has already won the prestigious title three times. If victorious once more at the Olympiastadion on Sunday, Spain will become the most successful country in the tournament’s history.

