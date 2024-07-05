BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A new fan-designed set from Lego is celebrating the 1975 blockbuster “Jaws.”

The 1,497-piece kit includes the Orca boat, the famous shark and characters like sailor Sam Quint, marine biologist Matt Hooper and police chief Martin Brody.

Lego also released a “brick-buster” short film showcasing its new set and included a cameo from a Steven Spielberg minifigure.

How much is the Lego “Jaws” set?

The set goes on sale to the public in Lego stores and online at Lego.com/Jaws on Aug. 6 for $149.99. It’s recommended for ages 18 and up.

The Orca boat “features a detailed cabin with a removable roof, an adjustable boom and rigging, plus lots of recognizable accessories, such as a revolver, compass, fishing rod, harpoon, spear, and the yellow barrels that were pivotal to the movie plot,” Lego says.

Fan came up with idea for “Jaws” Lego set

“I actually freeze-framed JAWS as I watched it so that I could catch a glimpse of the finer details taking notes as I went along,” he said in a statement. “It is just mind-blowing that my design is now an official LEGO set.”

“Jaws,” which was filmed in Massachusetts, is considered the first summer blockbuster. Earlier this year, the state Lottery released a $10 scratch ticket based on the movie, which offers a chance to win a special trip to Martha’s Vineyard for a “Jaws”-themed island tour and private screening.

Lego announced last year it plans to move its headquarters from Enfield, Connecticut to Boston in 2025. Johnny Campbell, who designed the set as part of Lego’s Ideas program, said “Jaws” is his favorite movie of all time.

