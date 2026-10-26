(WSVN) - Karol G was seen in the streets of Miami in a classic ride, and she waved at one lucky fan.

Only In Dade shared the video of the singer cruising in a vintage Camaro on Sunday.

The 35-year-old performer recently held two sold-out concerts at Hard Rock Stadium for her “Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour.”

Karol G been bringing some Colombian pride to Miami, including a special pop-up celebrating her heritage.

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