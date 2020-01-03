Justin Bieber makes comeback with ‘Yummy’

(WSVN) - Justin Bieber released his long-awaited single “Yummy” after teasing fans last year.

The singer dropped the track with a lyric video at midnight, Friday.

“Yummy” is the first song from Bieber’s upcoming untitled fifth album.

It’s also his first solo project since 2015’s “Purpose.”

In addition to the album, Bieber has plans to release a docuseries on YouTube called “Justin Bieber: Seasons.”

The 10-part series will take fans inside the studio with Bieber and his wife Hailey, not just to discuss music but the man behind it.

