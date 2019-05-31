Johnnie-U says Octavia Spencer thriller ‘Ma’ has no thrills, no scares, no payoff

She’s the hostess with the mostest. Well, the most creepiness. Octavia Spencer really knows how to throw a party in “Ma.” Now Deco’s crazy critic, Johnnie-U, is here with the mother of all movie reviews.

Hey folks, Johnnie-U here, and I’m about to see the new flick “Ma,” and if my own ma lets me, I’m gonna tell you guys all about it.

All right, now, in this movie, a group of small town kids looking to buy booze befriend a local loner, played by Octavia Spencer, who ends up allowing them to party in her basement whenever they want.

The only thing is, they start noticing something is a little off with her, and when they to unfriend her, that’s when things get a little hairy.

Well, folks, I’ve said it before, I love a good horror/thriller flick, but this one was awful! It had such a convoluted story filled with huge plot holes. It just didn’t make any sense.

And I honestly don’t know what the “R” rating was for. I’ve seen more violence in a Saturday morning cartoon.

There was no suspense, no jump-out-of-your-seat moments and nothing scary. I waited for a big payoff, but I was just left with disappointment. Even the talented Octavia Spencer couldn’t save this movie.

Well, folks, when it comes to “Ma,” I just say don’t even bother. Forget it.

I’m Johnnie-U, and this has been my movie review.

