(WSVN) - You know what would be the scariest thing about Halloween? If there was nothing freaky going on in South Florida! No need to worry about that, though. Whether you’re down in Miami or up in Broward, there’s enough spooky goodness going on to have a great night.

Halloween night’s in good hands up in Fort Lauderdale. “Wicked Drive” is back in Wilton Manors.

Robert Boo: “So Wicked Manors is the largest block party in the southeast United States.”

Party people will take over the manor’s main drag. Trust us. The streets will be packed.

Robert Boo: “We close off Wilton Drive from Five Points all the way down to 20th, and we are expecting over 40,000 people this year.”

Keep your eyes open at Wicked, because you’re gonna see some pretty far-out stuff.

Robert Boo: “You would not believe the costumes that you are going to see on Wilton Drive every year it just amazes me to see how creative people are.”

That includes the little ones. A kids’ costume contest kicks off the event. After that, it’s time to rock.

Robert Boo: “We ask that anyone under 21 exit the Drive and then it become a much more adult theme environment.”

This year’s theme lets your imagination run wild.

Robert Boo: “So the theme this year is masquerade of mayhem which allows you to interpret that in any way that you want.”

Things are just as spooky and fun over in Wynwood!

HalloWYN has returned to Wynwood Market Place for it’s 13th year!

Yanet Delcampo: “Thirteen years of music fun interactive events and this space goes all out.”

She’s not kidding. Every inch of the more than 30 thousand square foot property will be transformed for the goulish bash.

Yanet Delcampo: “We’re going to have live DJ’s playing music all night long, we are going to have photo ops all around and some really cool sponsors doing some fun things.”

There is plenty more to keep the party going from food trucks, to top shelf drinks. And please don’t forget your costume.

Yanet Delcampo: “We also have a costume contest and the lucky winner is going to win $1,000.”

The free party kicks off at 7 p.m. on Halloween and rages on until 3 am.

Yanet Delcampo: “It’s a free event it’s open to the public but we do have an open bar ticket availble for $45 which is really cool because it’s a three hour open bar ticket and it goes from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.”

Wanna RSVP to both events? For Wicked Manors. For HalloWYN.

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