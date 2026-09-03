Sushi’s getting a major makeover in Aventura. One spot is making sure you pass on the basic rolls and get adventurous, like trying sushi in a tube. They’re viral, they’re gorgeous, they’re Instagrammable and they’ll definitely fill your tummy with happiness.

Sushi ZeY in Aventura is taking the typical sushi roll to a whole new level.

Sati Zeynalova: “Sushi ZeY is a place where perfection, harmony, balance and creativity comes with one interesting flavor which you try once and you never forget.”

Forget the chopsticks because popping sushi in a tube is the newest thing.

Guest: “Yes, I was obsessed with it. It was really, really fun. It’s so good I’m even going to take some of the sushi pop to go.”

The time crunch meals are going viral.

And that’s why ZeY is all over the trend; they love giving their customers a unique experience.

Sati Zeynalova: “This is our main goal. That’s why we always have some super specialties by our chef. Maximum creativity like sushi bouquet. We have sushi cake, bento sushi cake.”

These creations are almost too pretty to eat.

Sati Zeynalova: “A lot of our guests say, ‘You know what, yes it’s eatable but I want to keep it, I want to keep it, and look [at] it, watch it, smell it.'”

And their signature baked sushi rolls are a must.

Sati Zeynalova: “It’s a special recipe by our chef. It comes with salmon, special cream, that’s the thing which you need to try.”

Guest: “My husband, he does not tolerate any raw fish so I introduced him to Sushi ZeY and now he’s a sushi eater.”

Desserts are also a plus.

Sati Zeynalova: “They came for sushi but they’re asking me everyday, ‘OK, what dessert do you have today?'”

Guest: “I love it so much because of the atmosphere, look around, it’s so nice and cozy.”

Sushi ZeY is open Tuesday through Sunday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Sushi ZeY

20808 Biscayne Blvd

Aventura, FL 33180

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