PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police is seeking the public’s help identifying a man shown in disturbing videos posted online abusing and killing ducks in the city.

The shocking videos were posted onto the local neighborhood watch app and appear to show a man walking through a neighborhood near 1290 N University Drive. Several of those videos appear to show the man abusing and killing multiple ducks in the area.

In one of those videos, a duck appears to be running from the man, attempting to crawl under a fence line before the man stomps on the duck to trap it before he appeared to kill it a short time later.

Detectives working the animal cruelty investigation say it happened on Aug. 30.

If you have any information on this crime, call Pembroke Pines Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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