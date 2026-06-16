‘Toy Story 5’ hits theatres at the end of the week. Deco sat down with its two leading men, Tom & Tim, to find out what kind of fun to expect.

Making ‘Toy Story 5’ seems like a no-brainer. But not for everyone in the cast.

Tim Allen: “I– i– i loved three, four was– that wasn’t– it was just so intense.”

Tom Hanks: “They said goodbye.”

For over 30 years, Woody, Buzz, and the gang of toys have connected generations of audiences…

From the groundbreaking 1995 original to the latest installment – Toy Story 5′

“Courageously, I’ll say, because when I read it and then saw some of it, Disney and Pixar are involved in [artificial intelligence].”

The story centers on Jessie, voiced by Joan Cusack, and her mission to help Bonnie make friends.

The film is also getting a new original song from Taylor Swift, “I Knew It, I Knew You”

Tom Hanks: “This was dead– total secret. They literally pulled us into our rooms, and it was something like that–“

Tim Allen: “It was so serious. Door shut, everybody out. Serious people.”

Tom Hanks: And they said–“

Tim Allen: “‘Thirty-six hours, billboards everywhere are gonna hit. TS.’ And I go, “Yeah, Toy Story.’ ‘No.'”

Tom Hanks: “Yeah. I hope the word of it spreads very quickly across the country. I hope the happiness it brings is quite swift in its understanding of how important it is. It’s as though it’s ‘Taylor-made.'”

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