Toro Toro at the InterContinental Miami is turning up the flavor for a good cause. “Viva Abejas” is back – and it’s bringing the buzz. This experience mixes food, fun and impact!

This spring, Toro Toro at the InterContinental Miami is buzzing. This pan-Latin hotspot is serving up a sweet twist on sustainability.

Arminio Rivero: “Every year, we get the opportunity to celebrate bees! It’s our culinary campaign celebrating bees and the important role that they play into the global food system. It is our fifth year already.”

Chef Richard Sandoval is highlighting the power of bees with his global campaign, “Viva Abejas.”

Arminio Rivero: “One-third of the food that we eat is pollinated by bees, it’s like a storytelling that we tell the people that come. When they come here, they enjoy the meal. We pair and we combine with beautiful drinks.”

From honey-drizzled dishes to handcrafted cocktails, every bite and sip is rooted in nature.

Arminio Rivero: “We’re featuring actually several drinks. The ‘Viva Abeja Paloma,’ which is the one that adds smokey twists with chipotle-infused tequila balanced by honey and citrus. The second one is the ‘Margarita Melipona,’ uses fruit-infused honey and turmeric for a vibrant, elevated take on a classic. The next one is the ‘Honeybee Fizz,’ which is a zero-proof option with ginger, lavender and a foam finish.”

Arminio Rivero: “Our dish is our beef tenderloin, which is actually beef tenderloin truffle honey, which is also another opportunity that we see just to show the people that honey is not only used in desserts.”

And it’s not just tasty. Some of that money raised goes to help protect pollinators, like bees and butterflies, which we need both of.

Arminio Rivero: “It’s a cultural culinary experience, and people are going to take away, not only with remembering the flavors, but also knowing that they have at the InterContinental Miami a wonderful place to come eat, dine, have fun and learn about the beautiful things that we have in life.”

The celebration for bees at Toro Toro runs all month with a special “Bloom to Table” dinner on April 24.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Toro Toro at InterContinental Miami

100 Chopin Plaza

Miami, FL 33131

Website

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