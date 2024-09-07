You get on a boat, and you don’t go anywhere. Doesn’t sound like fun, does it?

Ahh, but that’s where you’re wrong. A ship docked in Broward’s Bahia Mar Yachting Center is SoFlo’s newest party boat.

Alex Miranda, the captain of the SS Deco Drive, is on board with all the deets.

Fort Lauderdale party people, come shake off your blues on The Shorely.

Leslie Nielsen (as Dr. Rumack): “And don’t call me Shirley.”

We didn’t! We said “Shorely.”

Ruby Stephans: “So here we have The Shorely. It is a permanently moored ferry boat that we have refurbished into a hub of entertainment, luxury.”

You’ll find it nestled next to The Promenade in the new Marina Village.

Ruby Stephans: “We are right on A1A, directly south of the Bahia Mar Hotel.”

Don’t be surprised if you get a feeling of déjà vu when you’re hanging out at The Shorely. This boat’s history may surprise you.

Ruby Stephans: “It used to actually be a ferry boat in charge of transportation to and from Fisher Island in Miami Beach.”

It’s a double-decker delight. You can mingle on the main deck, maybe relax at a table.

Upstairs, you can’t beat the view of the vessels in the yachting center.

And there are three bars, so you’ll never go thirsty.

Ruby Stephans: “We’ve created a beautiful cocktail program here at The Shorely. We have about eight different cocktails that you can enjoy — fresh, delicious, just perfect for being outside.”

A few of the offerings are made to bring you and your BFFs together. We mean that literally.

Ruby Stephans: “We have the Kraken, which is a group format shot, it comes in a beautiful gold octopus display. We also have the Shell of a Good Time, which is a cocktail actually served in a beautiful seashell.”

If you’re not into group sipping, no problem. You can go one-on-one with either of these bad boys.

Ruby Stephans: “One of them is the Heatwave; that features Patrón Reposado tequila with a little Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, papaya, and it has a delicious Tajin rim.”

Gin lovers will lose their minds over the Travis McGee. The mix of that spirit with basil, cucumber and St-Germain is to die for.

And here’s more good news for thirsty sun lovers.

Ruby Stephans: “You absolutely can come right off the beach to The Shorely. This is a one-of-a-kind venue; Fort Lauderdale has never seen anything like this before.”

Jazlynn Sauls: “It’s a great new edition to Fort Lauderdale Beach, and I can’t wait to bring all my friends here and party.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Shorely at Marina Village

849 Seabreeze Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

marinavillageftl.com/the-shorely

