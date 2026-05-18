Musical styles change, groups come and go. But not the rolling stones. The elder statesmen of rock and roll are dropping a new album next month, and they were more than happy to talk about it.

The Rolling Stones (performing): “Ah no. It’s only rock and roll. But i like it, like it, yes I do.”

It may only be rock and roll, but it’s obvious the rolling stones still like it a lot.

Ron wood, mick jagger and keith richards hit new york city in style last week. They talked to conan o’brien about their upcoming album, “foreign tongues”.

Coco asked the fellas about the sense of urgency in the new material.

Mick Jagger: “We’ve loved all kinds of music over our lives so we express that in the way we record and what songs we like.”

Keith Richards: “You do this because you say, ‘I think there’s a little more in there boys.'”

Mick says the new songs have a traditional stones “feel” to them.

Mick Jagger: “It’s a blues fantasy, really.”

Whatever it is that keeps the guys’ creative juices flowing, is still a mystery to keith but it starts in the recording studio.

Keith Richards: “And the guys get together and lay out a track or an idea and you let it take off from there. You can’t plan all of this stuff, you’ve just gotta follow it and hope you come out the other end.”

The center of the band’s sound is still the twin guitar attack of Ron and Keith. The two gunslingers have been playing together so long, they just let inspiration take over.

Ron Wood: “We don’t look too closely. Keith and I call it an ancient form of weaving because it’s an interaction between two guitars that just happens.”

That interaction is at the heart of the new album.

Ron Wood: “The same thing’s happening right now on the foreign tongues album.”

The first single is called “in the stars”.

[Part of music video plays]

No, you’re not seeing things. The stones used AI in the video to bring back their younger selves.

The stones aren’t as young as they used to be, but they still want to hit the stage to play their new stuff.

Mick Jagger: “I would love to tour the album. I would absolutely love to so as soon as that’s possible.”

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