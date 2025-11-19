Things from the past always have a way of coming back in style and not just when it comes to fashion. Deco’s checking out a nifty spot in the 305 that’s rolling back the clock to the good old happy days. Poodle skirts and leather jackets optional.

Vintage vibes and a roarin’ good time.

Order up! El Cuban Diner is serving up the classics with a side of nostalgia in Little Havana.

Earl Campos Devine: “We want to bring back the idea of the diners from the 1950s, but also the Cuban DNA that we have in our company.”

Talk about a blast from the past!

The restaurant is inspired by pre-revolutionary Cuba, mixed with that old Americana aesthetic.

Earl Campos Devine: “Everything is sourced, and it’s authentic. You’re gonna see Coca Cola because that’s an emblem, right? And then we have the booths, we have the chrome tables. We have a vintage Coca Cola fridge that you can actually, like in the past, just grab it and pay for it.”

The decor isn’t the only thing with a retro flair.

The menu is also full of old school faves and traditional dishes.

Eliesteban Mena: “We started thinking hot dogs and the American burger and, after that, we link it with the Cuban heritage, like a Cuban sandwich, frita Cubana.”

You can never go wrong with a classic burger and this place is serving ’em in two styles.

Eliesteban Mena: “We use American wagyu ground beef, eight ounces. The bun is brioche, beautiful with fresh vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions.”

The Cuban version, AKA “la frita,” is a little different.

Eliesteban Mena: “The patty made with beef, made with pork, made with chorizo. We grill it and we serve it with the bread and some aioli and potato sticks too.”

Emely Martinez: “I think it was delicious. It had chorizo in it, which I’m a fan of. It went so well with the fries as well, so I really enjoyed it. “

Other biggies include the Chicago-style dogs and sandwiches.

And to help you wash it all down, think milkshakes and fun floats!

Eliesteban Mena: “If you go to the time, to the ’50s in Cuba, you can find la vaca negra and we serve it here. It’s a soda with the ice cream, vanilla ice cream inside.”

And trust me, this float fizzes, which makes it even more fun to drink!

Emely Martinez: “I have a huge sweet tooth usually after I eat, so I think it’s, like, the perfect little touch you can have after your lunch, especially with the frita. And I think it was delicious. I have nothing but great things to say. I feel like it’s so unique and there’s not really any place like this in Miami.”

El Cuban Diner

1620 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135

Website

