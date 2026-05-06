The fight to the death continues. “Mortal Kombat” is back for round two with some new faces added to the mix. Deco’s Alex Miranda sat down with the cast of the action sequel to talk pressure, power moves and bringing these iconic characters to life.

There’s a new fighter entering the “Mortal Kombat” universe and let’s just say he’d rather be anywhere else.

Karl Urban has joined the sequel as Johnny Cage, a Hollywood star with martial arts skills.

He told Deco stepping into the role came with a ton of pressure.

Karl Urban: “The pressure is always to get it right, do the character justice. You want fans of ‘Mortal Kombat,’ the movies and the games, to recognize and be happy with what you’ve done.”

He’s not the only one feeling that “new kid on the block” pressure.

Adeline Rudolph has also joined the cast as Kitana, a royal fighter you don’t want to mess with.

Adeline Rudolph: “I had big shoes to fill. A lot of people love her so much, so for me, it was very important at the very beginning to make sure that I did as much research as I could from the stories that were incorporated into the games.”

Luckily for both new characters, the vets of the series, Jessica McNamee, Mehcad Brooks and Ludi Lin said round two was a breeze.

Jessica McNamee: “I think I actually came out of this second one reinvigorated, like, I didn’t feel like I had been through it as much as the first time, because it was all in, like, a controlled environment.”

Mehcad Brooks: “We had everything that we needed to succeed in the second one. The first one, we had to pick up some slack in certain places.”

Ludi Lin: “Yeah, it was more preparation, more organized, it’s grander, it’s actually a lot more fun. It was!”

For a chance to win movie tickets to see “Mortal Kombat II,” send your name and phone number to giveaways@wsvn.com.

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