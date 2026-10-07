Halloween is getting downright hog wild in Fort Lauderdale this weekend! And a Coral Gables Irish pub is killing it with their October bar takeover. Alex Miranda, who’s still recovering from last Halloween, has all the delicious deets. These two spots are brewing up devilishly divine fun, and they’re dying to turn that resting witch face upside down.

Spooky season is knocking on SoFlo’s door. Two special places are gearing up to get you in the Halloween mood.

Fort Lauderdale’s The Wharf is transforming their waterfront hotspot into Hogwharf.

Tricia Dunn: “We love a special event here at The Wharf, I mean the neighborhood calls for it. The venue itself begs for it so we’re bringing back our Hogwharf celebration; it’s been about three years since we’ve had it.”

The full-blown weekend is also celebrating the 25th anniversary of the “Harry Potter” films.

Tricia Dunn: “As soon as you enter the venue, you’re gonna be inside Diagon Alley, you’re gonna see the book store, the wand store. We have, of course, the Dudley house so we’re gonna have the inflatable car, as well as all of the acceptance letters.”

From floating candles to several photo ops, fanatics of the magical world will feel welcomed.

Tricia Dunn: “We’ve got house cocktails, so whatever house you are, whether you’re Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin, you’re gonna be represented well. And if you RSVP, you get your house scarf, of course. If you are a dementor, if you are a witch, everybody comes dressed up. It’s highly encouraged and you’ll find a lot of likeminded individuals at The Wharf that weekend.”

Over in the 305, sipping John Martin’s ghostly drinks promises to get you in the spirit.

Tony Guerra: “There’s never too much Halloween in here at John Martin’s. We’re doing a tribute to the history of Halloween, which originated in Ireland, so here, Miami’s favorite Irish bar, John Martin’s, we have the whole month up to the 31st of October, The Halloween Bar. There are spooky cocktails, all fall-inspired cocktails. The Boozey Buttercup, the Devil’s Grin martini, the Haunted John Martin’s martini, also the Salem.”

And one not to miss is their frozen pumpkin spiced latte.

Tony Guerra: “Has bourbon, pumpkin liqueur, Bailey’s, fresh brewed coffee for all you coffee lovers, and it’s topped with whipped cream.”

Inside this Coral Gables institution, they’ve concocted an eerie makeover.

Tony Guerra: “You walk in at the bar, it’s more of a laboratory feel. You have a dungeon feel in the dining room. And the room where I’m standing in is more of a graveyard theme. We’re welcoming anybody that’s creative, that wanna come in costume any day of the month, not just Halloween.”

Grab your wands, Hogwharf runs Friday through Sunday. The Halloween Bar at John Martin’s is in full swing until Oct. 31st.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Hogwharf at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale

Oct. 9-11, 2026

20 W Las Olas Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

For tickets, click here.



The Halloween Bar at John Martin’s Irish Pub

253 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, FL 33134

To make a reservation, click here.





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