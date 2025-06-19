Gather ’round your TVs. Lynn has an announcement to make.

Drawing a naked man can make you a tad self-conscious, especially when he’s about a foot away from your face. I found that out that hard way. Just watch.

Lynn Martinez: “Now the party’s starting!”

You bet it was…

Crowd: “3…2…1…”

Male Model: “Nice to meet you.”

Lynn Martinez: “Nice to meet you, too!”

Nothing was left to the imagination when The Artful Bachelorette came to Miami.

Fleur Childs: “My company is a little bit like a spicy drawing class.”

Spicy is putting it mildly. This party was freaking hot.

Fleur Childs: “So it’s a two-hour live figure drawing party where you get to learn a little bit about how to draw the beautiful human form and laugh a lot.”

Sounds simple enough, but I needed some answers.

Lynn Martinez: “So we’re drawing naked – we’re drawing a naked guy?”

Fleur Childs: “That’s right.”

Lynn Martinez: “OK.”

Fleur Childs: “We are drawing a beautiful naked man in his birthday suit today.”

Oh, he was naked, all right. I don’t think it was his birthday, though. The only candle I saw wasn’t lit and anyway. I was worried my drawing talents wouldn’t cut it.

Fleur Childs: “I like to say that this is a negative-free zone. There’s no bad artist, there’s no bad art, there’s no getting art, right? It’s always to me about the process and having fun.”

It was time to grab my pad and charcoal pencil and let my inner artist loose … which wasn’t easy.

Lynn Martinez: “I’m like looking at his face, his shoulders, his feet, and then the … y’know.”

First up, we had a minute to draw naked boy as a stick figure.

Lynn Martinez: “I put a star down because i feel so guilty.”

Then he turned his back on us. That sketch was cool — no butts about it.

Lynn Martinez: “Clearly he does squats or some sort of glute exercise going on.”

After my stick figure masterpieces were done, we had to draw with our left hand. I still had a great view of our subject — Rodrigo, or whatever his name was.

Lynn Martinez: “Wow! A plus! Why, thank you Sven! I renamed him so I don’t feel so guilty.”

Fleur Childs: “And then we encourage the guest of honor to come up and stand up with your drawing.”

Lynn Martinez: “Oh, Lord have mercy.”

Fleur Childs: “Next to the model, yep! And then we take a little picture.”

Lynn Martinez (stands next to male model): “I’m your mom!”

This girls’ next assignment: a portrait of the model without looking at the sketch pad.

By the way, that’s supposed to be his arm.

Fleur Childs: “It’s gonna look like a crazy Picasso or a topical map.”

I know one thing, they won’t be hanging this baby in the Louvre.

Lynn Martinez: “Now, if that isn’t gorgeous naked artwork, I don’t know what is. It looks like vomit.”

Just when I thought I was finished, they pulled me back in.

The last job: drawing him using only straight lines.

Fleur Childs: “When you think about cubism and architecture, it could end up like a Manhattan skyline. He might have diamond nipples. He could have a rocket ship penis.”

We have lift-off!

Before finishing up, we learned how to shadow the drawing.

Lynn Martinez (showing artwork): “Not bad!”

When the party was over, it was time to judge our work.

I had a great time at The Artful Bachelorette. I learned something very important about myself: I’m not quitting my day job anytime soon.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Artful Bachelorette

Website



