Ever wonder what happens when stand-up comedy, documentary filmmaking and a brunch collide? Miami’s about to serve you a whole plate.

Comedian Brittany Brave is taking her talent to a whole new level, but before she hits the stage in Miami this month, she’s got one big story to tell.

Brittany Brave: “What is up, Miami?”

When she’s not cracking jokes, Brittany Brave is capturing them. The Miami-raised, New York City-based comedian is now working on her first documentary— a love letter to laughs and to the 305.

Brittany Brave: “For the last two, two and a half years, I have been producing a movie about Miami comedy called ‘Muchacha,’ and it’s almost done.”

“Muchacha” is a raw, real and really funny look at the local comedy scene, from Brittany’s own rise, to pandemic pivots and her move back to NYC.

Brittany Brave: “What inspired me to create a movie about Miami comedy was, Delulu, I’ll start there. Part two, I started stand-up comedy in New York City, right before the pandemic. I was down here in Miami post-pandemic, and I was trying to push my career forward in a really uncertain time and build up the comedy scene, and I felt really inspired.”

The project has been cooking since 2022, and now it’s almost ready to serve.

Brittany Brave: “I’ve never made a movie before — I’m a stand-up comedian, I’m usually in front of the camera, not behind — but I was really passionate, and I wanted to make something that would make Miami proud.”

And this comedy queen isn’t planning on taking breaks. Her brunch returns to the Miami Improv this month — a live show where the punchlines are bottomless.

Brittany Brave: “I’m bringing my ‘Bad B**** Brunch’ to the Miami Improv, Sunday, Aug. 31. It is an all-female, queer interactive, wild variety show.”

That’s not all! Now she’s asking fans to help fund the final phase of her film — because “Muchachas” got much more to say.

Brittany Brave: “I want them to feel proud of their hometown. I want them to feel that feeling, we all do, of being a big fish in a small pond, staying home and staying comfortable, and taking that leap and pursuing their dreams. I want them to feel the camaraderie I felt through Miami comedy.”

“Muchacha” is expected to hit the festival circuit, but if you want to see Brittany bring the funny in person, her brunch is back at the Miami Improv on Aug. 31.

FOR MORE INFO:

Brittany Brave Bad B**** Brunch

Miami Improv

3450 NW 83 Ave., Suite 224

Doral, FL 33122

Event Website

FOR MORE BRITTANY BRAVE:

Brunch Dates and Information

Brittany Brave Shows

