Don’t sleep on SoFlo Gen Z Christopher Murton, aka Murt. He’s hanging in there on Fox’s “MasterChef: Generations.” He’s considered the bad boy of the show, and he’s giving Deco some pointers on how to keep up with Gordon Ramsay’s fiery personality.

Aarón Sánchez: “Let’s get this party started. Let’s go!”

Gen Zs are still kicking it against the millennials, Gen Xs and baby boomers on “MasterChef: Generations.” Self-proclaimed “black sheep” of the show, Christopher Murton, is excited for tonight’s episode because…

Chef Gordon Ramsay: “Please welcome the reigning winner of MasterChef, Grant Gillon [applause].”

Christopher Murton: “We have Grant, and he’s a homie. I like drinking, so I’m going to excel on this one, because we have free beer. I’m not going to say no to a free drink. So we had to pretty much incorporate a dish using the three types of beer Blue Moon has.”

For Murt, gaslighting is one strategy he’s using to stay on.

Christopher Murton: “We’re in a cooking challenge game per se, and you gotta kind of take every angle, every approach to kind of get into your competitors’ heads. Maybe overthink the little things, say, ‘Hey, you need to keep that steak on a little longer when it’s already made medium-well.'”

Christopher Murton: “No, we’re not burning. At least I don’t think so.”

Ooh, juicy. Steaks aren’t his strong suit. But Christopher’s hanging on with his happy-go-lucky attitude.

Christopher Murton: “I’m all about learning new techniques here, and this is something I’m not really too familiar in making. I bought a pizza over yesterday, so we’re going to try it out and see what happens. Another reason why I’m not baking that much is ’cause flour makes a huge mess. I don’t want to clean it up. Hell, no. We have our dough, bring it in. Again, I’m no baker, so don’t judge the technique here. We’re trying to get this as thin as possible, because I want it to be crispy. Moving on, we have our sauce heating up a little bit. I like my sauce a little spicy, so we’re gonna go this much.”

Christopher Murton: “Watched a lot of YouTube videos on this yesterday. Put arugula all over it. You just want to put the burrata here. Balsamic glaze action. The Deco Drive pizza? I mean, if you guys want to name it, good, go wild here.”

You can catch Murt in a new episode of “MasterChef: Generations” tonight at 8 p.m., right after Deco.

If you want to see him up close and personal, he’s having an event next week in SoFlo. More details can be found on his Instagram at @murtmeals for more info.

