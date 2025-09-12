Things get intense when a protective mom meets her son’s new girlfriend. Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke lead the drama in Amazon Prime’s “The Girlfriend.”

Robin Wright (as Laura Sanderson): “My son always had girlfriends, but I’ve never heard him speak about anyone like this.”

Laurie Davidson (as Daniel Sanderson): “Mom, this is Cherry.”

Olivia Cooke (as Cherry Laine): “Hello!”

A mother. a girlfriend, and a fight that gets way too personal.

Laurie Davidson: “In Daniel’s eyes, what he wants is his mom and his girlfriend, the love of his life, to get on and just be, you know, best buddies. It just takes a lot for him to eventually see what’s going on.”

Karen Henthorne (as Tracey Laine): “I’d be careful if I were you.”

Olivia Cooke and Robin Wright star in “The Girlfriend,” a limited series where love, loyalty and control collide.

Waleed Zuaiter: “There’s this shared trauma that Howard and Laura have that they haven’t dealt with, and I think it manifests itself in how they’re parenting Daniel. And Laura becomes, you know, smothering him with her love, and Howard, this nudge, trying to get Daniel to be free of this possessiveness that his mother has that could be very destructive.”

The guys try to keep the peace. The real fireworks? that’s between the women.

Laurie Davidson (as Daniel Sanderson): “Aww, my two favorite ladies.”

Robin Wright: “You see the creation of the tension and the competition between Laura and Cherry. It begins because we all come from a place of love or fear, so you get two alpha females in a room, that ain’t gonna be pretty, because they both won’t give up.”

Their clash starts small — a few words, a few side eyes — but it quickly unravels into something darker.

Olivia Cooke (as Cherry Laine): “Help!”

Robin Wright (as Laura Sanderson): “You have to choose one of us.”

Laurie Davidson (as Daniel Sanderson): “I’m your son.”

Olivia Cooke: “It’s not even about Daniel anymore; it’s just about revenge and who’s right, which, you know, I think we can all relate to. We’ve all taken something a bit too far, and you’ve forgotten why you feel this angered about it, but yeah, the emotion remains.”

A drama that digs deep into family, power and obsession, “The Girlfriend” will have you asking, “Whose side am I on?”

Olivia Cooke (as Cherry Laine): “I’m not going anywhere.”

Robin Wright (as Laura Sanderson): “Yeah, we’ll see”.

“The Girlfriend” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.