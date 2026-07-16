Some pairings are a match made in heaven. Lynn and Shireen. Cowboy boots and denim. But none like tacos & tequila. Riverwalk is turning up the heat with “Tacos & Tequila Festival”. They’re pouring in the fun this weekend because nothing says “fiesta” like a burrito in one hand and a margarita in the other.

Ahh, Mexico, a land full of flavors and yummy street food. Now the city of Fort Lauderdale is bringing the same vibe with its “Tacos & Tequila Festival”.

Matthew Norse: “The Riverwalk Tacos and Tequila Festival was something that we developed for people to enjoy during the hot summer months along the riverwalk. We’re going to have DJs, games, tacos, tequila. We have nine food vendors, we have four local restaurants that are providing food for the VIP area. We have a very wide variety of vendors that’s going to be doing different regional dishes. They’re gonna have all sorts of tacos and Mexican street foods, they’ll have tacos, burritos, quesadillas.”

And of course, a variety of tequila.

One Fort Lauderdale hotspot is coming back to join the fun.

Hugo Mendez: “Epazote is a Mexican herb that’s been used since the Aztec were living in Mexico since the first generation. We’ve been in this event in the last two years and it’s really really good. It’s interesting how they want to share a little bit of the culture and the food and the ingredients to all the people.”

And they’re bringing back a fan favorite.

Hugo Mendez: “I’m bringing one of the popular items at the restaurant, it’s called birria taco. It’s a beef that’s cooked in a light guajillo sauce and the spices. And then it’s slowed cooked for 8 hours until the meat gets super soft and shredded. Then we add a little bit of cheese and the combination with the tortilla, the cheese, and the meat. it’s where the magic comes.”

Diva Name: “I would also say the property, this property’s magical, the outside is beautiful, the patio is amazing.”

La Mexicana in Wilton Manors is also sharing its magic at the event.

Diva Name: “So we’re gonna bring some tacos and we’re gonna have one of our favorites that is chicken tacos, that’s charbroiled chicken and we’re also gonna have carnitas so our carnitas are made the traditional way, Mexican style.”

This is their first appearance. And they’re hoping to get more fans to taco ’bout it.

Diva Name: “During the summer we like to be part of different activities with our community because of course we’re less busy. So it really allows us to be outside, you know get to know more people. You know bring more business. And i think it’s going to be super cool. Who doesn’t love tacos and tequila?”

The festival is this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For More Information:

4th Annual Riverwalk Tacos & Tequila Festival

Esplanade Park

400 SW 2nd St

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Saturday July 18

Website

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