It’s the beginning of July, and you know what that means: time for Miami Spa Months.

This year, it’s all about unique treatments. Deco has all the deets on how to get your spa on at a nice discount.

Spa the good life.

Richard Gibbs: “Spa months is an opportunity for people to get out in the community and see what kind of special deals that they can take advantage of.”

The Leaf Spa at AKA Brickell is spilling the tea on all its best treatments.

Marizza Contreras: “This year, we have decided to dedicate our Spa Months to teas and herbs. We want to make sure that our guests and visitors are connected with nature.”

Not juicy gossip tea, but the one that you drink.

Marizza Contreras: “We are focusing 100% on not only the physical part, like treating your body with incredible massages and teas and the herbs, but also working together with massaging your soul.”

The teas are all a part of exclusive facial and full-body treatments.

Marizza Contreras: “We are connecting with the powerful restorative nutrition of the teas like chamomile, peppermint, lavender.”

The most popular one is the 50-minute Radiant Roses facial.

Marizza Contreras: “If you have skin that’s going through a little bit of tiredness, and you just want to uplift it, I think this is the perfect treatment.”

But that’s not all. The spa also offers tarot card readings.

But if you’re into astrology these days, head over to the Ciel Spa by K’Alma at the SLS Brickell.

Francesca Padron: “We wanted astrology to help guide our guests into relaxation.”

With treatments to match all 12 zodiac signs.

Francesca Padron: “Based on your rising, Moon, Sun or Venus sign, you can choose whatever treatment appeals to you the most.”

Everything from deep tissue massages for fiery fire signs to calming, recharged and renewed body treatments for water signs.

And if you need a little help deciding what works best for you, Ciel has got you covered.

Francesca Padron: “If you would like some guidance as to what spa treatments you would like to get, we have an astrologer who will help you pick which treatment is best for you.”

The Spa Months discounts run from July through August.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Spa Months

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.