All revved up and ready to go. Driving in Miami already feels like an F1 race sometimes. Especially on our way to work.

Next week, the real pros are in town for the Miami Grand Prix, but that doesn’t mean the fun only happens on the track. Deco’s favorite speed racer, especially on the way to happy hour, Alex Miranda is here with more.

Drivers, start your engines and get ready to party, 305-style because when F-1 races into town, Miami throws it down!

F-1 Announcer: “And the Miami Grand Prix is underway! A good reaction time for the top three.”

Off to the races!

The Miami Grand Prix is zooming into the Autodrome at Hard Rock Stadium

But one of the biggest parties in the 305 is happening in Wynwood!

Get ready to go full throttle!

Because Racing Fan Fest is back and better than ever.

Michael Davidson: “Racing Fan Fest is the original fan experience. It’s the largest off-track event. We’ve been here for five years. It’s a four-day festival. It’s taking over Wynwood Marketplace. We’re gonna have race simulators. We’re gonna have merchandise drops. We’re gonna have live entertainment, live DJs. We’re gonna have a food and beverage village.”

And this year, the fan zone is hot off the track!

Michael Davidson: “We’re teaming up with Atlassian Williams F1 team. You can expect there to see their cars, their new merch for this year. They’re gonna have gaming zones with pit stop challenges. You’ll get to race somebody else to see who can change a tire quicker, and there’s also a reflex challenge where you’ll be able to test how quick you can react just like an F1 driver.”

And because this is So-Flo, bring your dancing shoes because this free fan fiesta goes from day to night.

Michael Davidson: “Racing Fan Fest is the biggest party for fans. We’re gonna have DJs spinning until three in the morning every night.”

And to sweeten the deal even more…

Michael Davidson: “The first 250 people that get here each day will receive a complimentary drink.”

If it’s free, it’s for me. And Racing Fan Fest is free and open to the public.

The party kicks off on Thursday, May 1, and runs through Sunday, May 3.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW 2nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33127

Racing Fan Fest website

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.