Tonight, we’re talking about sound healing. There’s a new spot in Miami that’s letting you soak up good vibes and relaxation through sound.

Take a deep breath.

Luisa Ocampo: “You are going to inhale, hold your air, and exhale through the mouth, ahhhh.”

And let the sounds move through you.

Because at “Quantum Temple” in Miami, meditation sounds like…

Luisa Ocampo: “Quantum Temple is a wellness facility where people come in to reset their nervous system, relax, and get better sleep. We work here with vibration frequency. Through the vibration of the instruments, you get back to yourself and remember who you really are.”

At this sound healing center, healing and relaxation start from the moment you walk in.

Luisa Ocampo: “Normally, people will get in, they will have a tea, so they calm down. We will do like a little meditation, so you connect to yourself. If something happened outside, then you can turn off your mind.”

Luisa Ocampo: “We have crystal instruments. We work with gongs, we work with the monochord, we work with flutes, we work with voice.”

The one-hour session features over 20 different instruments, and if that’s not enough to tune everything else out. The water beds that you’re lying on will definitely help you soak it all in.

Luisa Ocampo: “We are 70% water in our bodies, and now science discovered that through vibration, we get healed. The vibration goes through the bed and it penetrates like in a bigger and larger capacity, your body.”

And a fun fact!

Luisa Ocampo: “Quantum Temple is the only place in the U.S. that has these vibroacoustic water beds. And even in the world, the other country that has them is Indonesia and Bali.”

Don’t worry, it’s okay to fall asleep. In fact, it’s encouraged.

Luisa Ocampo: “This is actually what we want. That makes me the happiest every day I’m playing. It’s like, oh, they are relaxed.

Sascha Torres, guest: “I wear an aura ring, and it registered that I took a 20-minute nap, so I’m convinced I took a nap at some point. I don’t know when, but I was definitely relaxed enough to register a nap.”

Sapir Benatar, guest: “If you want the best experience of your life, if you really want to tune out the outside noise and really just get a break mentally, physically, this is the place that I would come to.”

Quantum Temple offers its floating sound journey experience three times a day. But space is limited, because there are only eight beds available at a time.

