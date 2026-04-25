Offset is feeling blessed.

He’s already back to the grind after being shot in the hip right here in South Florida.

Offset: “I was blessed enough to still move, we here man, I’m pushing, at the end of the day, the grind don’t stop bro.”

During a recent interview, the rapper says shootings happen every day, and life goes on.

He also wants to stay focused on the positive.

Earlier this month, Offset was shot during a fight outside the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood.

The incident is still under investigation.

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