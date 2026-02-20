New Yorkers take their bagels very seriously. Now, South Florida gets to see what all the hype is about. A legendary big apple bagel brand has landed in the 305, and it’s bringing a taste of NYC and a whole lot of cream cheese.

These bagels are not just hot and fresh; they are legendary.

For more than 50 years, H&H Bagels has been a New York City institution!

From appearances on New York-based shows like Seinfeld, sex and the City, and even The Office!

Ed Helms (as Andy Bernard): “H&H? You went all the way to New York City to get us bagels?”

Rainn Wilson (as Dwight Schrute): “Oh, why? Is there a place closer that sells them?”

Actually, there is! The iconic bagel shop has just opened its doors right here in Miami.

Jay Rushin: “You know what, it’s been in the works for over two years now. We been expanding in Florida, pretty much all over from top to bottom, and Miami was next on the list.”

And it’s about time, considering the reputation this brand has.

Jay Rushin: “We’ve got the best bagels and best bagel sandwiches on the planet.”

I hear you, sir. So, what exactly makes them “the best”?

Jay Rushin: “We still follow the same process and the same recipe that we did in 1972. The dough is kettle-boiled in New York City water. It is shipped down and the baked fresh all day right here in Pinecrest.”

When it comes to fan favorites, there are two that are top of customers’ minds.

Jay Rushin: “Our top sellers are our Nova sandwiches with The Works and our Bacon, Egg, and Cheese.”

The Nova is loaded with cream cheese, capers, red onion, and a heaping serving of salmon and tomatoes, delish! But feel free to build your own bagel!

Guest: “I got an everything bagel, sausage, egg, and cheese. And I added strawberry cream cheese, which I know is a little weird, but it’s sweet and salty.”

The bagel joint also serves coffee to wash down your delicious breakfast, but the bagels are the star of this show.

Jay Rushin: “I mean, if you love bagels, you gotta come to H&H.”

