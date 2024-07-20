There’s nothing like cruising down the road, pretending you can sing and jammin’ to your favorite tunes. But the ride in this next story takes the car stereo to a whole new level. We’re checking out Miami’s DJ Car, where the party drives to you.

When you don’t go to the party…

Drake: “Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding?”

But the party comes to you.

Drake: “And I need ya, and I’m down for you always.”

That’s the DJ Car.

DJ Draydel: “They’re stuck in traffic, and then, all of a sudden, you see this car, and you’re like, ‘Wait, what is going on?’ Frown turns upside down, excited dancing.”

Alex Miranda: “Where were you when we needed you?”

DJ Draydel started building the mobile DJ booth nine years ago.

DJ Draydel: “There’s so many hurdles with playing music, and so, I wanted to just have a platform that gave me the freedom to play where I want, when I want.”

And it’s been a green light for great times ever since.

Drake: “Please drag it out of me — Rollie gang, patty gang — bend it over, only time she turn her back on me.”

This ride can be rented for your…

DJ Draydel: “Birthday parties, we’ve done podcasts on it, people shooting for content, music videos.”

Alex Miranda: “First birthday party, you can be like Baby Shark.”

DJ Draydel: “And we can literally have a party in the middle of a field, a park, you know, because everything is self-sustainable.”

With Draydel spinning or without.

Pitbull: “One, two, three, four, Uno, do’, tres, cuatro.”

DJ Draydel: “The moving version is typically for bigger events. We make sure that if we need to, permits are pulled. The static version, you know, typically is in a private residence, and we always follow the noise ordinances.”

Either way, this party is going to be supercharged.

Drake: “And when you popped off on your ex, he deserved it, I thought you were the one from the jump that confirmed it.”

DJ Draydel: “There’s rim lights, there’s lights around the whole bottom. This thing lights up, the inside also lights up, and there’s a screen that we can change with an app to say whatever it is that you want. Two pairs of JBLs up here. Wireless microphones, compressors, noise suppressors. We can hook up a whole live band to it if you wanted to.”

Maybe even those wannabe DJs in your life could give it a shot.

Ok, maybe that’s not the vibe.

Backstreet Boys: “Tell me why, ain’t nothin’ but a heartache.”

[Alex Miranda dancing]

Better, but…

Khia: “Shake your body: don’t stop, don’t miss.”

[Alex Miranda dancing]

This one always hits the spot.

Khia: “My neck, my back [expletive] just like that, my neck, my back.”

[Alex Miranda and DJ Draydel dancing]

You can book the DJ Car starting at $200 an hour.

DJ Draydel: “I’m actually excited for traffic.”

You can follow the DJ Car on Instagram @thedjcar.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.