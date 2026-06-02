Miami’s next big fashion names are ready to take center stage. And trust us, these looks aren’t off the rack. The Miami Fashion Institute is turning the Freedom Tower into a full-on runway for its 2026 graduate show. From stitches to spotlights, these students are proving the future of fashion is sew bright.

Before the lights hit the runway, the real magic is happening stitch by stitch at “Miami Dade College’s Miami Fashion Institute.”

Oscar Lopez: “This is very special. We are celebrating 10 years of Miami Fashion Institute here in Miami.”

They’re getting ready to unveil their 2026 annual graduate fashion show “Miami Made,” taking over the Freedom Tower in downtown Miami.

Oscar Lopez: “This year, we have 14 students, graduating who were selected by jury of industry professionals. Forty two looks are presented, in the collection– in the fashion show.”

And these designs? They’re more than just fabric. Each collection comes with its own story.

Teresa Chumpitaz: “Being chosen to be part of the show is, an incredible blessing and an incredible feat. We were actually in the same beginning class. And from where we started, to having a show coming down a runway is just incredible.”

Their work pulls from culture, identity, and personal reinvention.

Joseph Roa: “My collection is called The Process, my inspiration was my experiences through the program of where I started and where I ended. “

Teresa Chumpitaz: “My collection, is called The Point, and for me, the inspiration comes from growth, personal growth. It’s about how to be resilient, and soft and vulnerable at the same time. “

And these experiences are giving rising designers a front row ticket to the industry.

Joseph Roa: “I mean for a lot of us, it’s the first time doing any of this so, MFI really helped us. ‘This is how a collection should go, this is what to expect on a runway, this is the fittings and all that stuff’ So, I think MFI gives you the basics on how a collection and a runway show runs, so then you’re good to go once it’s show time.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Miami Made 2026 Annual Fashion Show

600 Biscayne Blvd

Miami, FL 33132

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