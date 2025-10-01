Turn up the volume! Major Lazer’s back with new music, new vibes, and yep, a new member. The group is going from a threesome to a foursome and channeling some female energy. Deco’s got the lowdown on their first single and their plans to keep the dancehall beats going.

EDM group, Major Lazer, is in a new era.

Walshy Fire, DJ/Major Lazer member: Major Lazer has its particular sound. You know, so it already just fits. We are a dancehall-inspired EDM group. So we’re always gonna tap into this reggae dancehall culture for our sounds.”

After a long hiatus, the global firepower, led by Diplo, Walshy Fire, and Ape Drums, is adding a plus one: America Foster.

The British-Jamaican lady boss is feeling blessed to be accepted into the group.

America Foster: “Them never believe in me. But you know who did? God did. God did. Whatcha know. Boom! Boom! And what does that say? Me a nice addition to the group. That tastes delicious. That does. What’s that? A bit of success.”

Their newest drop, “Gangsta,” is staying true to their reggae roots with big beats, and Walshy Fire knows it’s the song to blast from your speakers.

Walshy Fire: “The new one gangsta, gangsta, with Busy Signal and it’s got that old school dancehall energy.”

And working with ‘Busy Signal’ was all love.

Walshy Fire: “We’ve just continued the friendship and the work with somebody that we’re very comfortable with. It’s just an honor to continue to work with the people that you admire.”

New music isn’t the only thing they’re working on. They recently announced they’ll be joining Coachella’s’ 2026 line-up, which is pretty great. But Walshy is more excited about being on Deco Drive.

Walshy Fire: “Yeah, man, good to see you again, man, and this is going to be my fourth time on Deco Drive. So, I’m glad to be here with you again, man and shout out to everyone out there and my mom is right here smiling, happy to see me on Deco Drive, so I’m glad to be here.”

