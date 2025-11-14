Oysters — who gives a shuck? If you’re a fan or not — listen up. There’s a spot in Deerfield Beach finding all kinds of ways to serve up bi-valve beauties. So come out of your shell to shuck ’em out.

Juliette Lewis (as Kate Fuller): “Seth, are you OK?”

George Clooney (as Seth Gecko): “I’m peachy, Kate. The world is my oyster.”

Actually, George, you’ve got it backwards. At Lucky Lou’s, oysters are your world.

Amanda Currie: “We’re featuring oysters done 10 different ways meaning we’re trying to get oysters to be more approachable to the everyday public.”

There’s a variety of oyster-centric dishes that are bound to please everyone.

Amanda Currie: “If you’re adventurous, we got our raw oysters. You’re definitely gonna take those, slurp them. Our next tier would be the grilled oysters for a little, they’re cooked but you can still see the oyster so if you’re being slightly adventurous that’s where you go.”

Those of you who are a bit shell-shy can jump in here.

Amanda Currie: “I would say the ‘Oyster’s Rockefeller’ gets in more safe territory. ‘Oyster’s Rockefeller’ are covered with our cream spinach, Parmesan, then baked so that those are cooked fully.”

And for the beginners, a way to ease yourselves in.

Amanda Currie: “The fried oysters are like the easiest ones to eat right, so they’re done in a beer batter, really crispy, really light, fully cooked. It takes away that slimy texture that some people feel about oysters.”

Want more? Check out the “Po’ Boy.” Let’s just say it’s more than a mouthful. The same can be said for the tacos. It’s all part of a vibe.

Amanda Currie: “We wanted to bring a concept right into the beachfront that makes you feel like, ‘Hey! Sandy toes, salty skin,’ you know, just right off the beach, hitting those oysters.”

Here’s the secret ingredient that gives oysters their special taste.

Amanda Currie: “The really special part about oysters is what we call the liqueur. So it’s the sea brine that comes in naturally once the oyster’s shucked.”

We had to ask one very important question. Do oysters really boost your sex life?

Amanda Currie: “I don’t know how true that is, buy I highly encourage you to come for date night and then you can let me know how true that is.”

Lucky Lou’s Raw Bar

123 NE 20th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

