Better get the tissue box ready, because of Hulu’s latest show, “Tiny Beautiful Things.” The show stars Kathryn Hahn as a mom and writer whose life starts to go in a different direction than she planned.

It’s a story of love and grief for Hahn’s character.

She stars as Clare, a mom and writer who suddenly becomes an advice columnist when her own life starts to fall apart.

Kathryn Hahn: “I learned so much from this project and from this process.”

It’s through her writing where Clare has to revisit moments from her past, including the loss of her mother at a young age.

Kathryn Hahn: “Underneath is a roiling, boiling stew of emotion that just feels so relatable — and I think not just for women. I feel like you tap the surface of any human being, and you never know what’s going on underneath there.”

The drama-comedy is based on a collection of essays by author Cheryl Strayed from her own days as an advice columnist.

Kathryn Hahn: “She’s offering up stories from herself and from her true gut that you can empathize with, and in a place that feels so true, and you feel so seen, and so heard, and so less alone.”

Hahn wasn’t the only one who felt connected to the story and themes, either.

Tanzyn Crawford: “It brought up my whole teenage years. I feel like so much of what Rae goes through, I had issues with when I was a teenager.”

Quentin Plair: “All the problems and all the issues felt so – they were written so real, in such a grounded way, and nothing felt elevated, nothing felt fake, that it just was a really nice thing to just kind of go through the emotions that one would go through when something was happening.”

Sarah Pidgeon: “It hits home, because we are able to have that self-reflection and realizing that we are flawed as well.”

The show will have you laughing and crying at the same time.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.