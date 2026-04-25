The competition just got a whole lot heavier this season. The series “Running Point” is back for round two! With new challenges and bigger laughs, let’s just say: swish happens. Take a look!

Season two of Netflix’s “Running Point” starring Kate Hudson and Brenda Song is back in play, bringing a fast break of comedy, competition and family tensions that hit harder than a buzzer-beater.

And what’s happening off-camera has been just as strong as what’s happening on it, with real connections beyond the script.

Kate Hudson: “Not just in the talent and the writing and the fun that I get to have, but the relationships that we’ve been forming and how important those become on and offscreen.”

The show hinges on friendships being tested, where work and loyalty keep clashing in surprising ways.

Brenda Song: “I think it was nice to highlight friendships when they go through struggles and, in this case, it’s an interesting one simply because they’re best friends, but also, they work together.”

Kate’s character, Isla, goes from the party life to running her family’s basketball team, and while some still doubt her, it only fuels her drive to prove she belongs on the court.

Kate Hudson: “Maybe because I was raised with three brothers, my whole life has been prove them wrong. I think there’s an element of that, that is just human nature. I don’t necessarily know if that’s a bad thing. I sometimes feel like, when you’re on your toes, you do your best work.”

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