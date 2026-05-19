Locked and loaded! John Krasinski is bringing Jack Ryan back. The actor returns as the iconic action hero in a new movie, three years after his streaming series wrapped.Because the world, still needs saving!

It’s sure good to see Jack Ryan back in action!

John Krasinski is back as the former CIA agent, who thought he was happily retired.

He’s getting dragged back into the world-saving chaos, whether he wants to or not.

Because when Wendell Pierce is doing the asking…

John Krasinski: “The truth is, in real life, I would do absolutely anything that guy asked me to do.”

Those guys aren’t the only ones reprising their roles from the series.

Michael Kelly returns as Jack’s old pal, Mike November.

Michael Kelly: “I have so much fun doing it, from the action to the comedy to the heartfelt moments. It’s like, he really kind of has it all.”

John isn’t just starring in the movie; he wrote it and brought his friend, Sienna Miller, along for the ride.

Sienna Miller: “He wrote it with me in mind, which was hugely flattering. And we’ve been great friends for a long time, so there was a lot of ribbing, a lot of laughter.”

John Krasinski: “I did not know that she would be the funniest person I’ve ever met. “

The actor tells Deco, he was determined to add a female operative to the mix.

John Krasinski: “I think it’s a part that we’ve been needing in the Jack Ryan universe you know what i mean?. Some new person to go toe to toe, and certainly that person being female was very, very important to me. She not only keeps us on our toes, I think she’s running, she’s running the whole show for most of it.”

Speaking of being on your toes…

There are a lot of crazy stunts in the Jack Ryan franchise.

John Krasinski: “I think the scariest thing I’ve ever done i think it was Season Four, I was thrown out of a Black Hawk helicopter into the middle of the ocean. Wow. And that was a complete improv.”

That rush, hasn’t made everyone in the cast, or director Andrew Bernstein, thrill seekers.

Sienna Miller: “The scariest thing I’ve ever done was a haunted house in Toronto, and it was honestly, it was the scariest thing of my life. I was being chased by Jason and Freddy Krueger. And I forgot the safe word. I was scrambling. It was horrifying.”

Or, has it?

Michael Kelly: “I live for it. I love that [expletive]. I love it. I’m driving boats. I’m walking across a crane 40 stories in the air. Man I feel alive.”

Andrew Bernstein: “That’s why it’s better being the director cause you can go, ‘Michael go out there and cross that crane, and I’ll be over here.'”

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